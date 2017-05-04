Minnesota measles outbreak worsens, disproportionately affecting Somali community
A measles outbreak in Minnesota particularly centered among unvaccinated individuals in the Somali-American neighborhoods is spreading outside the community and even infected two people who had originally been vaccinated, state health officials said Thursday. Two of the most recently contracted cases involved people who had received the recommended doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported on Thursday.
