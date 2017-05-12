Minnesota measles outbreak raises con...

Minnesota measles outbreak raises concerns

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

This measles outbreak was stretching the funds of the Minnesota Department of Health and it needed $5 million to combat infectious diseases. He says Gov. Mark Dayton has given him support for the proposal and they both will be advocating for its inclusion in any final legislative budget agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr '17 Ms Sassy 9
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC