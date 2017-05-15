Minnesota Measles Outbreak Grows to 54 Cases, Incident Command Team Established
An incident command team from the Minnesota Department of Health is overseeing a coordinated effort to stop the spread of measles, which this year is the state's worst since 1990. The team has been meeting daily to monitor new cases, review infection control efforts and coordinate with local health officials.
