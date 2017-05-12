Minnesota Legislature Trades Offers i...

Minnesota Legislature Trades Offers in Budget Battle

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WDIO

The drama to pass a two-year budget got into full-swing Tuesday as Republicans suggested they may back away from the negotiating table and simply send their own budget bills to Dayton. The two sides have been meeting privately for a week but made little headway in narrowing major differences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... Mon Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC