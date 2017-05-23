Minnesota Legislature Gives Up on Bill to Preempt Cities' Safe and Sick Leave Ordinances
In the waning hours of the 2017 legislative session, Republicans who control both houses of the Minnesota Legislature reached an agreement with Democratic Governor Mark Dayton on a budget bill that removed from a provision that would have preempted Minnesota cities' safe and sick leave ordinances and other labor standards measures. Instead, the preemption bill will be presented separately to Governor Dayton, who has pledged to veto it.
