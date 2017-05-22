Minnesota Lawmakers Back Fishing, Hun...

Minnesota Lawmakers Back Fishing, Hunting, Park Fee Hikes

Fishing and hunting licenses, and state park, snowmobile and ATV fees would cost more under a bill the House and Senate passed late Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources sought higher fees to prevent its Game and Fish Fund from going into the red.

