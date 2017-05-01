Minnesota improves in business conditions index
Minnesota had a flashback of sorts in April. The state's employment numbers hit a peak unseen for three years, and experts are saying that Minnesota's job and economic growth will outpace the national average through the third quarter of 2017.
