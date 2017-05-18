Minnesota GOP crafting budget bills to send governor
Minnesota's Republican lawmakers started working over the weekend on several budget bills to send to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. But the governor hasn't indicated he is willing sign any of the bills that come out of Saturday's committees.
