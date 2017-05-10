Minnesota GOP Apologizes for Inflammatory Ellison Post
The Minnesota 7th Congressional District Republican Party was criticized for posting an Islamophobic image of Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.. Minnesota Republicans found themselves in trouble after one local party posted an Islamophobic image of Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison on its Facebook page.
