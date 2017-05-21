Minnesota feds charge 21 new defendants in sweeping probe of Thai sex ring

A major federal investigation into the inner workings of a sex ring that allegedly trafficked hundreds of Thai women throughout the United States, first unveiled last fall, has produced new charges against 21 high-level members of the conspiracy, Minnesota authorities announced Thursday. The new indictment, which grew out of a Minnesota investigation, brings the number of people charged in the "Bangkok Dark Nights" probe to 38. Prosecutors hope it will deal a blow to the organization's leaders, who allegedly deployed sophisticated methods to laundering millions of dollars in illicit proceeds from the scheme.

