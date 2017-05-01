Minnesota Commerce Warns of Wire Scam involving Real Estate
Spring is the time of year when home buyers, sellers and real estate professionals are busy making deals. Unfortunately, crooks are also busy trying to get their hands on the money that is exchanged in these real estate deals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC