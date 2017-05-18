Minnesota briefs: New St. Joseph community center to honor Jacob Wetterling
A $12 million community center in the works in the city of St. Joseph will honor the memory of Jacob Wetterling, the 11-year-old boy who was abducted in October 1989 and whose whereabouts remained a mystery for 27 years. The St. Joseph City Council last week approved design plans for the center, to be named after Jacob and located at the site of his former school.
