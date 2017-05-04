Minnesota AG: Kars4Kids Overstates Charitable Work, Misleads Minnesota Donors

Vehicles that Minnesotans give to a well-known car charity are not translating into enough charitable donations benefiting state residents, the state attorney general's office said Thursday. New Jersey-based Kars4Kids raised $3 million from more than 5,800 Minnesota donors between 2012 and 2014, but spent just $11,600 on programs that benefited Minnesotans during that time, according to a compliance report issued by Attorney General Lori Swanson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.