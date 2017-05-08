Measles Outbreak Reaches Record Level...

Measles Outbreak Reaches Record Levels in Minnesota - Somali Immigrants Hit Hardest

Health officials are grappling with the largest outbreak of measles in Minnesota in almost 30 years, which is mainly sickening young children of Somali immigrants who fell under the sway of anti-vaccination activists. The state has reported 44 confirmed cases of measles since April 11, and the outbreak is the largest this year in the United States, which had essentially eradicated the disease in 2000 before discredited research stoked fears of a link between vaccines and autism.

