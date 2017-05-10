Measles Hit Minnesota Somalis Amid Lo...

Measles Hit Minnesota Somalis Amid Low Vaccination Rates

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

In this, May 2, 2017 photo, Amira Hassan plays in the waiting room at the specialty clinic at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis. Hassan went to the hospital's clinic for a routine wellness check, but had to wear a mask to protect her from measles after an outbreak has sickened more than 30 children in Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC