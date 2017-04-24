Man who shot five black men is sentenced to 15 years

'White supremacist' who shot and wounded five black men during a Black Lives Matter protest is jailed for 15 years A Minnesota man who shot five black men during a demonstration against the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis in 2015 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 25-year-old Bloomington man was convicted of assault and riot after he injured the five men at a Black Lives Matter protest following Jamar Clark's death in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.