Lawsuit accuses Minnesota bishop of suppressing abuse report
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago has sued Bishop Michael Hoeppner and the Diocese of Crookston in northwestern Minnesota, alleging the bishop coerced him into signing a document saying the abuse never happened. The lawsuit announced Tuesday says Ronald Vasek was exploring whether to become a deacon in 2010 when he told Hoeppner he had been abused by Monsignor Roger Grundhaus during a trip to Ohio when he was around 16 and Grundhaus worked at Holy Trinity Church in the town of Tabor.
