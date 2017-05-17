Lawmaker: U of M owes public more information about sexual harassment cases
Rep. Sarah Anderson wants colleges to keep similar statistics for harassment incidents, and report annually the number of complaints investigated, victims who made police reports, prepetrators found responsible, and cases that resolved in discipline. Anderson's bill, introduced this week, would also ask the legislative auditor to review the U's current methods of handling sexual harassment allegations.
