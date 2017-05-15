Iowa looks to team up with Minnesota ...

Iowa looks to team up with Minnesota for medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Top state lawmakers are trying to work out a system allowing Iowa residents to start buying medical marijuana oils and pills in Minnesota, a novel arrangement that could raise issues with the federal government. Iowa could join more than two dozen states with medical marijuana programs under a bill awaiting Gov. Terry Branstad's signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr 24 MountainHouse 9
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr '17 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr '17 Ms Sassy 9
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC