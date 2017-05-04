In the final stretch, a scramble to track Minnesota Legislature
No matter what party is in charge, the public is often left in the dark in the rush to the session's end. The last weeks of Minnesota's legislative session have lawmakers scrambling to finalize plans for spending about $46 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|2 hr
|Geezer
|3
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC