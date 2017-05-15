GOP bill to overhaul Minnesota's troubled teacher licensing system is passed
The House and Senate passed a sweeping, Republican-backed overhaul of Minnesota's troubled teacher licensing system on a party-line vote and sent the bill to Gov. Mark Dayton, despite doubts that he would sign it.
