Furst Draft: ACA repeal could cost Minnesota $2.5 bllion a year

According to the Minnesota Department of Health -- not the governor, not legislative leaders, not elected officials, "Repealing the ACA could cost Minnesota $2.5 billion a year and impact coverage for 1.2 million people, according the Minnesota Department of Human Services." Here's a news release from MDH with interesting data about how the number of Minnesotans without health insurance has dropped more sharply in rural areas than urban areas since 2011.

