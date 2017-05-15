Flood warning issued for SE Minnesota
The National Weather Service issued a temporary flood warning this morning for many areas in Southeast Minnesota after some regions reported up to 5 inches of rainfall overnight - along with an extended hazardous weather warning that could create additional concerns throughout the week. The flood warning includes all of Winona County, along with northeastern Olmsted County, south central Wabasha County and northern Houston County.
