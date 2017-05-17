Fargo Season 3, Episode 5 Recap: "The House Of Special Purpose"
This week's episode is titled for the Ipatiev House - the place where the Romanovs were slaughtered after the socialist revolution in Russia. The Romanovs lived there for 78 days before their executions, much like Emmit Stussy , and only showrunner Noah Hawley knows who else, will linger on for more episodes this season before their seemingly inevitable end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC