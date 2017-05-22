Extra seat belt enforcement begins in Minnesota
Law enforcement in Minnesota will be keeping an extra eye out for drivers who are not buckled up starting on Monday. Deputies, police officers and troopers from more than 300 agencies are conducting extra seat belt violation enforcement starting May 22nd and running through June 4. Overtime funding is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help enforce the law and educate Minnesotans on the importance of seat belt use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC