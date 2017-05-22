Extra seat belt enforcement begins in...

Extra seat belt enforcement begins in Minnesota

Read more: Valley News Live

Law enforcement in Minnesota will be keeping an extra eye out for drivers who are not buckled up starting on Monday. Deputies, police officers and troopers from more than 300 agencies are conducting extra seat belt violation enforcement starting May 22nd and running through June 4. Overtime funding is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help enforce the law and educate Minnesotans on the importance of seat belt use.

