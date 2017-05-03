EEOC Sues Impressions Incorporated for Disability Discrimination

Impressions, Incorporated, a St. Paul-based design, printing and packaging company, violated federal law by requiring unlawful medical exams and then firing an employee because of his disability, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed this week. According to Julianne Bowman, District Director for the EEOC's Chicago District office, who supervised the investigation preceding the lawsuit, Justin Cadmus had worked for ten years as a press helper for Impressions Incorporated and was rated a top performer.

