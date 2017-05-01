Dobbs Logging named Minnesota Logger of the Year
Shown from left are Gordy Dobbs, Mary Perala , Elmer Dobbs, and Glen Dobbs of Dobbs Logging, Minnesota's Logger of the Year. The Minnesota Sustainable Forestry Initiative State Implementation Committee named Dobbs Logging as its 2017 Logger of the Year during the Minnesota Logger Education Program conference recently held in Bemidji.
