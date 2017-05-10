Despite fake racist note, some Olaf s...

Despite fake racist note, some Olaf students see positive

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A racist note left on a student's car at St. Olaf College has been deemed a hoax, but some students at the southern Minnesota school say the incident resulted in action toward addressing minority student concerns. The note April 29 sparked outrage, fear and hurt at the small college, as well as campuswide protests that forced classes to be canceled earlier this month, the Star Tribune reported .

