Cyclists hope to connect the dots on area trails

Cyclists across Southeast Minnesota are hopeful that a funding measure in the state Legislature could signal a start to a better biking experience throughout the region. The Minnesota House and Senate have nearly identical bills that would allocate $2.25 million to construct the first phase of the Chester Woods Trail, a blacktop path that would run from Olmsted County Road 11 to the entrance of Chester Woods Park.

Chicago, IL

