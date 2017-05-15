Comment Period Open For Aging Northern Minnesota Pipeline Replacement
The Minnesota Department of Commerce kicked off a comment period Monday that will include 22 public meetings as it released a draft environmental review of Enbridge Energy's proposed replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. The draft environmental impact statement, which numbers 1,894 pages not counting appendices, does not recommend Enbridge's preferred route or four alternative routes that were also studied.
