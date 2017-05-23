Children's Museum to reopen after $30M makeover
Officials are set to unveil the $30 million makeover of the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul. Museum officials say a grand reopening will be held on June 7, followed by a free-admission day and block party on June 17. The facility is now 35 percent larger with 10 new exhibits, including two four-story climbing towers, a netted catwalk and a spiral slide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC