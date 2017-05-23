Children's Museum to reopen after $30...

Children's Museum to reopen after $30M makeover

16 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Officials are set to unveil the $30 million makeover of the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul. Museum officials say a grand reopening will be held on June 7, followed by a free-admission day and block party on June 17. The facility is now 35 percent larger with 10 new exhibits, including two four-story climbing towers, a netted catwalk and a spiral slide.

