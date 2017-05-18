Brainerd Teen Says Yearbook Comment was a 'Dark, Dry Joke'
A Minnesota teen who said she would like to see President Donald Trump beheaded apologized for the comment and said it was a, "dark, dry joke." "My comment should not have made it in there," 15-year-old Camaryn Eberline said.
