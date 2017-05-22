A photographer captures goat losers at Minnesota county fairs

"Bryce with Freaky Freddy and Nathan with Skittles, Islanti County Fair" from the series THE UNCHOSEN ONES Photographer R.J. Kern's project "The Unchosen Ones" features 60 posed portraits of kids with goats who lost competitions at 10 different county fairs last summer . Winners of such competitions go on to breed with other goats, while the "losers" go home or live out the remainder of their lives somewhere else, like on a hobby farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.