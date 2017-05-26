8 Charged In Clash At State Capitol Pro-Trump Rally
MINNEAPOLIS - The son of former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is one of eight people charged in connection with an incident at a pro-Trump rally at the Minnesota State Capitol in March. The Saint Paul City Attorney announced Friday charges against Linwood Kaine, Jonathan Adams, Glenn Kimball, Isabell Kimball, Hayley Ryan and Starr Vann-Jackson.
