Woman with Down syndrome to compete in Miss Minnesota USA pageant

When Mikayla Holmgren applied for the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, she submitted a lengthy resume that highlighted her past pageant experience, her status as a triple-threat athlete and her work as a mentor for other young women like her. "Mikayla is a trailblazer," said Denise Wallace, executive co-director of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, which is part of the Miss Universe Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.