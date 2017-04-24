With immigration in the glare, read about Minnesota's history
Minnesotans who proudly claim ancestors from Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark or Finland - and that includes me - will bust their buttons reading Swedish-American journalist Klas Bergman's new book, "Scandinavians in the State House." It tells how people who arrived as immigrants from Nordic nations, mostly in the decades after the Civil War, were running this state by the 1890s and did so through most of the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC