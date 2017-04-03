West metro news: Twin Cities affordable housing fund to start this summer

The Greater Minnesota Housing Fund launched the NOAH Impact Fund last fall , with the goal of reversing the trend of affordable housing being snatched up by investors to redevelop into higher-end rentals that price out low-income residents. The Impact Fund aimed to raise $25 million to save 1,000 affordable units most at risk of being converted into higher-end rentals in the seven-county metro area.

