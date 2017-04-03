West metro news: Twin Cities affordab...

West metro news: Twin Cities affordable housing fund to start this summer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Greater Minnesota Housing Fund launched the NOAH Impact Fund last fall , with the goal of reversing the trend of affordable housing being snatched up by investors to redevelop into higher-end rentals that price out low-income residents. The Impact Fund aimed to raise $25 million to save 1,000 affordable units most at risk of being converted into higher-end rentals in the seven-county metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Sat Spotted Girl 2
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... Apr 4 kuda 2
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Apr 4 Catherine Mager 1
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Apr 4 STALK THIS 3
News Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08) Apr 3 dkg 229
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 31 Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC