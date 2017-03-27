This April Fools' Day, hail a BWCA Canoeber thanks to Ely pranksters
Minnesotans dreaming of a romantic gondola outing down the Venetian Grand Canal can skip the flight and opt for a canoe ride in Ely instead on this April Fools' Day. City leaders announced the launch of new, canoe-hailing service called Canoeber on Friday morning, the latest installment in Ely's annual April Fools' joke.
