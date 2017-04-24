The Israel Project Thanks Minnesota for Passing Anti-BDS Discrimination Legislation
The Israel Project today commended Minnesota state legislators for passing a law that prohibits state agencies from contracting with organizations that participate in the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Governor Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|11 hr
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC