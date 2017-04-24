The Israel Project Thanks Minnesota f...

The Israel Project Thanks Minnesota for Passing Anti-BDS Discrimination Legislation

The Israel Project today commended Minnesota state legislators for passing a law that prohibits state agencies from contracting with organizations that participate in the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Governor Dayton.

