The curious case of Minnesota's bike history and a Winona druggist

The history of the bicycle in Minnesota began, perhaps, on a Tuesday in January 1869, when a two-wheeled contraption called a velocipede arrived in Winona on order from local druggist J.C. Slorah. The Mantorville Express newspaper of Dodge County reported unequivocally in its editions of Feb. 2, 1869, that the shipment was the "first velocipede brought to Minnesota."

