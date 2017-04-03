Tech industry grows modestly in Minne...

Tech industry grows modestly in Minnesota

16 hrs ago

Minnesota's technology industry added an estimated 2,226 new jobs in 2016, according to Cyberstates 2017, the annual technology-industry analysis of employment trends by CompTIA, the industry trade group. Technology occupations across all other industries in Minnesota - the second component of the tech workforce - reached an estimated 170,300 in 2016.

