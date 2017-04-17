Tax Day: Where Your Dollars Go in Minnesota
Tuesday is tax day and whether you've already filed your returns or are rushing to submit them, do you know where your tax dollars go? According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue , the majority of taxes dollars for the current fiscal year ending June 30 goes toward early childhood and K-12 education - 34.9 percent . Data from the IRS and the Census Bureau show that three states - Delaware, Minnesota and Massachusetts - on average paid the most per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.
