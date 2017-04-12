Spare the bar exam, spoil the lawyer?
The Minnesota Supreme Court should think about making it easier for experienced out-of-state lawyers to get a Minnesota law license without first passing the state's bar exam. That's the opinion of five affinity bar groups, as well as both the Hennepin and Ramsey County bar associations, who want permission from the high court to weigh in as amici on behalf of an Illinois-licensed lawyer who didn't get the exam waiver because of a determination that too much of her past work experience was part-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC