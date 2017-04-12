Spare the bar exam, spoil the lawyer?

The Minnesota Supreme Court should think about making it easier for experienced out-of-state lawyers to get a Minnesota law license without first passing the state's bar exam. That's the opinion of five affinity bar groups, as well as both the Hennepin and Ramsey County bar associations, who want permission from the high court to weigh in as amici on behalf of an Illinois-licensed lawyer who didn't get the exam waiver because of a determination that too much of her past work experience was part-time.

