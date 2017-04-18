Serial rapist who triggered political furor seeks release from MSOP

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter is holding growing numbers of offenders who have already been approved for release because of a lack of housing options and fierce resistance from communities across the state. Thomas R. Duvall, a serial rapist who was at the center of a political firestorm three years ago over the future of the state sex offender program, insists that he is no longer a threat to society after nearly three decades in confinement and deserves to be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.