Serial rapist who triggered political furor seeks release from MSOP

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter is holding growing numbers of offenders who have already been approved for release because of a lack of housing options and fierce resistance from communities across the state. Thomas R. Duvall, a serial rapist who was at the center of a political firestorm three years ago over the future of the state sex offender program, insists that he is no longer a threat to society after nearly three decades in confinement and deserves to be released.

