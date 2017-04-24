Seeking peace in Minnesota's war over early education
Talk of a truce in Minnesota's preschool policy war - now in its fourth year - evidently was premature. Republican majority legislators and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton fired new salvos Monday, revealing that they remain deeply at odds over how best to spend state tax dollars to advance the learning of this state's youngest citizens.
