Sealy of Minnesota settles dispute over racial harassment

Sealy of Minnesota, a manufacturing subsidiary of Tempur Sealy International Inc., has agreed to pay $175,000 to resolve a case of severe racial harassment, the U.S. Equal Opportunity and Employment Commission said Thursday. The federal agency said that a Ku Klux Klan hood, a noose and racist nicknames and jokes were used to harass black and Hispanic workers at the mattress manufacturing plant in St. Paul.

