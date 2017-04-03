Regional economic index slips, but Mi...

Regional economic index slips, but Minnesota gains

Economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states remains healthy, despite a slight slip in a monthly survey of business supply managers, an economist said in a report released Monday. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report said the overall economic index for the region dropped to 60.1 in March from 60.5 in February.

