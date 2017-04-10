Real ID tops the agenda when Minnesot...

Real ID tops the agenda when Minnesota Legislature returns

Real ID is the first item on the Legislature's to-do list when lawmakers come back from a break next week. At stake is whether Minnesotans will be able to board domestic flights next year using their driver's licenses as ID.

