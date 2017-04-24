Ranking the Top 10 Minnesota Football players
With new head coach P.J. Fleck's first spring practice in the books and now four months until the season opener against Buffalo, we can put all talk of Gopher football to bed, right? To help fill that gaping hole in your heart where a maroon and gold football typically resides, we've decided to rank the 10 best players on the current roster. Criteria : The Daily Gopher staff members were asked to rank the 10 best players on the current roster based on on-field performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gopher.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mon
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC