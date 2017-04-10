Political Notebook: Lawmakers hit the road to talk budget
The debate over the budget will be moving from the hallways of the Capitol to main streets in cities across Minnesota this week. Lawmakers are officially on Easter/Passover Break until April 18. But Republican and DFL legislative leaders are expected to hit the road in the coming days to talk about the $45 billion budget proposals being considered in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Sat
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC