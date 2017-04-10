Political Notebook: Lawmakers hit the...

Political Notebook: Lawmakers hit the road to talk budget

The debate over the budget will be moving from the hallways of the Capitol to main streets in cities across Minnesota this week. Lawmakers are officially on Easter/Passover Break until April 18. But Republican and DFL legislative leaders are expected to hit the road in the coming days to talk about the $45 billion budget proposals being considered in St. Paul.

